Uma Thurman Slams Harvey Weinstein, Says He Doesn’t ‘Deserve a Bullet’

Uma Thurman wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, except for Harvey Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators,” adding her voice to the “#MeToo” movement on Thursdays.

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face,” Thurman wrote on Instagram.

“I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned,” she continued.

Thurman previously held off on specifically commenting on the Weinstein scandal, making a powerful statement that went viral on Twitter.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you because I’ve learned I am not a child and I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman told Access Hollywood back on Oct. 18. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Thurman appeared in seven Weinstein films, including the Quentin Tarantino movies Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vol.1 and Kill Boll Vol. 2. Daryl Hannah, who appeared in Kill Bill Vol. 1, told Ronan Farrow she was sexually harassed by Weinstein while doing publicity for the second Kill Bill movie.

“I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things,” Tarantino told the New York Times on Oct. 19. “I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”

Weinstein has faced accusations of sexual harassment from dozens of women, some of whom have accused him of rape. He has denied the claims non-consensual sex, but is under police investigation in the U.K., New York and California.

Photo: Uma Thurman/Facebook