Tyrese Gibson Calls Joint Custody Ruling a ‘Win’ for His Daughter

Following a court ruling awarding him joint custody of his 10-year-old daughter Shayla with ex-wife Norma, Tyrese Gibson is now speaking out and calling the ruling a “win” for his only child.
Today is not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married…… It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority. I hope all of the fathers feel encouraged by this cause if was the real “Fathers” out there who reached out and kept me encouraged along the way and for that I can’t thank you enough… – For 10 years I have been the best father I could be, all while quietly being on the receiving end of constant toxic false accusations by the mother of my child. And of course all the while being thrusted into unexpected social media storms all while trying to fight for my career and stay afloat financially. Today I am proud that the courts have put an end to Norma’s toxic nonsense, declaring that NONE of her accusations for the last 10 years against me are credible. I did not break any laws; I did not harass anyone; and most important I never engaged in violent or abusive behavior. The physical and emotional violence that Norma publicly accused of were all false and ruled to have no merit, no evidence, and was unsubstantiated in a court of law. I am forever indebted to my attorney Terry Ross who brought my truth to light in supporting me, my wife Samantha and my daughter Shayla and my team who wanted nothing more than for this 10 year nightmare of false claims and accusations to end……. God delivered on his promise that if I stand on my truth and don’t bend he will show up for me – Today is the first day of the rest of my life with MY FAMILY, my FRIENDS, my fans and supporters and my business associates and of course my immediate TEAM – God bless you….. broken but I will heal from this #ShaylaRocks.com go there now please!!!!! Google #ParentingAliantion and #PathologicalEnmeshment
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Fast & Furious actor shared several snapshots of him and his daughter, writing how the ruling was “not a win for me,” but rather “for our daughter, Shayla.”
“[She] has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married,” Gibson wrote.
“It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority,” he said.
Gibson goes on to share that he has been “the best father” in the past 10 years and while facing “false accusations” by Norma, he has been “thrusted into unexpected social media storms all while trying to fight for my career and stay afloat financially.”
For weeks, Gibson and his estranged wife Norma have been catapulted into the spotlight, with young Shayla watching. On Friday, a request by Norma for a restraining order against Gibson was denied, according to The Blast.
The judge ruled that there was not an ongoing pattern of harassment by Gibson against Norma. Afterwards, the judge cleared the courtroom so the parties could discuss the pair’s daughter, Shayla.
In October, Gibson was under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, but the case was clsoed without pressing any charges.