Tyrese Gibson Calls Joint Custody Ruling a ‘Win’ for His Daughter

Following a court ruling awarding him joint custody of his 10-year-old daughter Shayla with ex-wife Norma, Tyrese Gibson is now speaking out and calling the ruling a “win” for his only child.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Fast & Furious actor shared several snapshots of him and his daughter, writing how the ruling was “not a win for me,” but rather “for our daughter, Shayla.”

“[She] has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married,” Gibson wrote.

“It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority,” he said.

Gibson goes on to share that he has been “the best father” in the past 10 years and while facing “false accusations” by Norma, he has been “thrusted into unexpected social media storms all while trying to fight for my career and stay afloat financially.”

For weeks, Gibson and his estranged wife Norma have been catapulted into the spotlight, with young Shayla watching. On Friday, a request by Norma for a restraining order against Gibson was denied, according to The Blast.

The judge ruled that there was not an ongoing pattern of harassment by Gibson against Norma. Afterwards, the judge cleared the courtroom so the parties could discuss the pair’s daughter, Shayla.

In October, Gibson was under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, but the case was clsoed without pressing any charges.