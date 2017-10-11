Tyrese Gibson’s Daughter to Testify in Custody Case

Following a restraining order case from Tyrese Gibson‘s ex-wife, the 38-year-old actor’s daughter will now be allowed to testify in the custody case.

In documents exclusively obtained by The Blast, Gibson asked a judge to bar 10-year-old Shayla from being called to testify, as being forced to give a testimony as part of a domestic violence case involving her parents would have “drastic, long-lasting implications for the child’s wellbeing and psychological welfare.”

However, a judge did not agree and ruled that Norma, Gibson’s ex-wife can call their daughter to testify should she choose to.

The estranged couple is due in court Oct. 24.

Earlier this month, The Blast reported that Gibson was accused of pinning his daughter to the ground and viciously beating her so hard she was unable to sit down afterward. The actor refuted the child abuse allegations with intense detail in an effort to regain custody of his daughter.

It was previously reported that Norma said their daughter told her that Gibson “beat me so hard that it hurt when I sit down.” She went on to claim that Gibson physically “beat” their daughter between 12 and 16 times. Gibson refuted that claim and said he only hit the child once on her bottom.