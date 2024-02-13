TV News Anchor Moira Stuart Reportedly Falls Ill, Collapses at Angela Rippon's Party

An ambulance was called to the broadcaster's aid after the party was abruptly halted.

BBC broadcaster Moira Stuart reportedly fell ill during Angela Rippon's birthday party on Monday night, and an ambulance arrived on the scene to help her. The newscaster collapsed during the celebration at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, London, abruptly ending the party.

Louise Minchin and Michael Buerk, former colleagues of Stuart, 74, reportedly assisted her after the "funny turn." According to a source from The Sun, the room was cleared for Stuart when the "scary" incident occurred, and she soon insisted that she was feeling fine after what happened.

Tonight on @ClassicFM at 6pm, Moira Stuart presents Carols at @StPaulsLondon in aid of @PrincesTrust pic.twitter.com/oLVxexb5Eu — Knight Ayton Management (@KnightAyton) December 23, 2023

Following Stuart's fall while standing at the bar among other party guests, hotel staff are said to have called for an ambulance to check her out "just in case." Rippon threw the party to belatedly celebrate her 79th birthday and the end of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

In pictures taken of Stuart during the evening, she can be seen wearing a blue blouse and black trousers, in high spirits as she chats with Rippon. Following her fall, she was later seen leaving the venue while an ambulance was also parked outside.

TV presenter Rippon participated in last year's series of the BBC ballroom dance contest and this year's live tour with pro partner Kai Widdrington, 28. Born in Hampstead, London, and Stuart was the first African-Caribbean woman to read the news on British television, according to Daily Mail.

In the 1970s, Stuart began her BBC career as a radio production assistant before becoming a Radio 4 newsreader and presenter. Her career in radio and television at the BBC spanned nearly five decades until she abruptly left after 26 years in 2007 after the BBC unceremoniously announced her departure.

In response to the statement, the Corporation was accused of not wanting older women on the screen, and a number of complaints were made from members of Parliament requesting that she be immediately reinstated on the show. In 2010, Stuart made her return to the BBC when she took over the role of the main newsreader on Radio 2's morning show as part of a new contract.

In 2019, she joined Classic FM as the morning newsreader and presents Moira Stuart Meets..., delivering interviews with famous people in arts, politics, sports, and entertainment. The veteran broadcasting personality was awarded a CBE in November 2022 by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace in London for her contributions to the media.