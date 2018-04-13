Kanye West Allegedly Threatens Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Allegations

Kanye West has reportedly threatened Tristan Thompson with physical violence over the reports that he cheated on West’s sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian.

According to source that spoke with Radar, “Kim is livid and not speaking to [Thompson] and Kanye threatened to kick his a—!”

“Rob [Kardashian] also called him and told him if he does it again he will be sorry,” the source also said, adding how he is so upset “he didn’t go to Cleveland because he didn’t want to get in a fight with Tristan and didn’t trust himself not to do something.”

Additionally, a separate source close to Kris Jenner, Khloe’s mother, claims, “Kris is plotting revenge, and it is not going to be pretty. She said Tristan has been immediately fired from appearing on the show, and she is blacklisting him from all future family endeavors.”

“The family is livid and Tristan is not the person they thought he was,” a third source reportedly said. “The family said that their main concern is Khloe and the baby now and they will deal with Tristan next. He will be very sorry that he did this to Khloe and will pay dearly for his sins.”

While West appears to be pretty upset with Thompson, another rapper who was once connected to the family took a much less aggressive approach when asked about the cheating reports.

The Blast reported that cameras caught up to Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, while he was in Los Angeles on Wednesday and reporters asked him for his take on the cheating reports. “It’s none of my business,” Tyga said coyly, before climbing into his Mercedes and rolling off.

The cheating reports may hit close to home for Tyga, as he is rumored to have cheated on Jenner as well. In early 2016, Brazilian model Annalu Cardoso claimed that she and Tyga “hooked up a couple of times” while he was still with Jenner, as reported by Us Weekly.

He later alluded to infidelity in the 2018 song “King of the Jungle,” rapping, “I been unfaithful, you were an angel / I ran off with your halo, yeah, I made you unstable / Did you get what you came for? Yeah, I got what I came for.”

“You love that designer but being my girl was your favorite label, yeah / I been caught and now the case closed, I don’t know / Yeah, I been caught and now the case closed, don’t know,” he continues in the song.

After the couple split, Jenner began dating rapper Travis Scott and recently had the couple’s first baby.