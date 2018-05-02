Tristan Thompson Heckled With Khloe Kardashian Chant During Game

Tristan Thompson is not living down his cheating scandal anytime soon, as evident by the fact that he was heckled with a Khloe Kardashian chant during a recent basketball game.

‘Khloe’ chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

While the Cleveland Cavalier and his team were playing the Toronto Raptors at an away game, Thompson ended up getting a free throw shot.

As he was preparing to take the shot, the crowd began to chant Kardashian’s name.

Surprisingly, Thompson appeared unfazed by the hazing, and still managed to sink the shot, which helped the team go on to win the game by one point.

Earlier in the month, amidst the storm of the cheating accusations, the team benched Thompson and forced him to watch them beat the Indian Pacers from courtside.

Ever since the news broke that Thompson was allegedly having affairs with multiple women while his girlfriend, Kardashian, was pregnant, the player has not had the warmest welcomes at NBA games.

At one game in particular he was audibly booed by the crowd. In a separate game he only played for a total of two minutes.

It isn’t just the crowds that are upset with Thompson about the cheating allegations, as it was reported early on that all-star team captain, Lebron James is “livid” with him.

Thompson and James are teammates on the Cavaliers, who are currently working toward trying to bring home another NBA championship.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source adds. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron, and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the NBA championship games for the last three years, and they’ve reportedly been struggling a little more to get there this year, so it is not surprising that James would be frustrated about anything that takes the focus off of the prize.

To make matters worse all around, a new video recently emerged that allegedly shows Thompson flirting with yet another girl. This brings it to a total of six women that he is alleged to have cheated on Kardashian with.

In the clip uncovered by In Touch, Thompson is shown in a New York City nightclub, standing close to a woman in a white dress. A source told the outlet that the woman “knew that he was with Khloé” even though Thompson reportedly never mentioned her.

According to the source, things progressed beyond flirting, as the two allegedly left the club together and then went back to his hotel room where they had sex.