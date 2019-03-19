Tristan Thompson Does Charity Work in Wake of Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson is giving back to the community after his nasty breakup from Khloé Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ official Twitter account featured Thompson leading the pack in a Sort and Pack race between the team and the information security firm TrustedSec Tuesday morning at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But Team @RealTristan13 is leading his team in efficiency! The @CleFoodBank Sort & Pack Race with @TrustedSec is heating up,” the team shared on Twitter, along with video footage of Thompson quickly packing and sorting boxes of food for less fortunate members of the community.

But Team @RealTristan13 is leading his team in efficiency!

The @CleFoodBank Sort & Pack Race with @TrustedSec is heating up 🥫🏁#CavsCare pic.twitter.com/oZQIviGyIU — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 19, 2019

Fans of the team, and some Kardashian online trolls responded to the touching video, some with supportive words.

“Tristan; thank you for your volunteering and assistance,” one Twitter user commented, praising the basketball player.

However many of the responders focused on his cheating scandals with Kardashians and even brought up their own uncomfortable encounters with him in the past.

“He’s pretty efficient in cheating, too!” One Twitter fan wrote.

“Even though he was snotty to my autism son at a meet and greet at least he did something nice. Go Cavaliers!!!” Another one commented.

Thompson has been keeping relatively out of the spotlight since the scandal of him cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods led to his breakup from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The NBA star, however, has been spotted with another woman, though he has not commented publicly on the scandal or if he has already moved on to a new relationship.

Despite reports that Thompson had been keeping his distance from Kardashian and daughter True Thompson since the scandal broke, the Good American founder took to social media to explain the situation to a fan over the weekend.

Responding to a fan who wrote that “All [True] needs is her mom,” Kardashian replied, “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

Despite the drama, Kardashian is set to be figuring out a way to have Thompson present for their daughter’s first birthday in April, even though many of the members of the Kardashian family want nothing to do with him.

“She feels there is no chance she will keep it together and not lose it on him. Kim is beyond angry with him,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

When it comes to the upcoming celebration, “Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” the source added. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”