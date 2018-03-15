Exclusive: Lisa Bloom Details Trey Songz Alleged Brutal Beating of Andrea Buera

The high-powered lawyer representing Andrea Buera, an alleged assault victim of Trey Songz, detailed the brutality of last month’s encounter during a news conference on Tuesday.

Lisa Bloom, lawyer at The Bloom Firm, outlined Buera’s recollection of the Feb. 17 incident to PopCulture.com and revealed the positive strides she has made in the case following the news conference.

The longtime friend of Songz claims that while the two were at a party, he became upset with her and choked her, then he began hitting her in the face with a closed fist, knocking her down to the ground.

Bloom said that Buera attempted to get free and his security guard ultimately pulled him off.

According to her attorney, Buera pulled out one of her phones to call an Uber, but Songz threw it off the cliff of the hilltop house; he did the same to her second phone.

Bloom said her client went to the hospital later that day, where she was diagnosed with a concussion and bruises all over her body, which were documented with photos. She also filed a police report.

“When the police failed to arrest him a few days later, she came to me and I looked into it and discovered that he has a long, sad history of physically assaulting women, according to a number of women, as well as men. In fact he is currently on probation in the state of Michigan for assaulting a police officer,” Bloom said.

Bloom said she connected with Michigan authorities to alert them of the probation violation, but he has not been arrested.

“So Andrea found her courage and did a press conference with me and spoke out a couple of days ago and told her story,” she said.

Bloom said she and Buera chose to conduct the conference to show police that they will be cooperative in a legal pursuit against Songz, and to call for witnesses to come forward.

“I believe there is one person out there with a conscience who saw what happened, who is opposed to violence against women, who is willing to talk to us and we want to talk to that person or persons,” Bloom said, adding that they also called for other potential victims to come forward.

Bloom said Tuesday that two other women contacted her to allege physical assault by the rapper.

“At this point we’re keeping their names confidential,” she said, but “so far, they come across as very credible and they say they have evidence in support.”

The lawyer said they also believe they have found a witness, which could drastically improve the prosecutor’s case to offer justice for Buera and for Songz “to get the help that he needs, which is going to have to be court-ordered.”

In addition to an update on the legality of the case, Bloom previously detailed to PopCulture.com how Buera is coping with the alleged incident.

“I’m very proud of my client for standing up for her rights immediately after the experience that she says was one of the worst in her life,” Bloom said. “She’s continuing to go to doctor and therapist appointments this week. She hasn’t been able to work since that awful night.”

Songz has not commented on the allegations against him by Buera, but she was granted a restraining order against the rapper in February, which remains active.

A court date in the case is scheduled for March 27, but Bloom said it may be suspended to allow her team to assess new evidence from witnesses and other potential victims.