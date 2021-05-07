Tour Tommy Lee's Nearly 10,000-Square Foot $4.49M Calabasas Mansion

Rocker Tommy Lee calls California home, recently picking up a new spread in Brentwood after listing his Calabasas mansion for $4.59 million in May 2020. The 9,991-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath home sits on a hill with impressive views of Los Angeles and was built in 1987 as the personal residence of the developer of Vista Point in Calabasas, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares.

A number of stars live in Calabasas including several members of the Kardashian family, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Drake. The neighborhood is popular with celebrities due to its private nature as well as its proximity to Los Angeles. Lee's home is comprised of several levels that encircle a large central atrium with koi pond, palms and foliage, and the atrium has a retractable roof.

Scroll through for more photos of the spread.