Tour Neil Patrick Harris's $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris just sold his home in New York City, and you won't believe how much space he had stashed away there. Harris did a lot of work on this 8,000-square-foot residence right on 5th Avenue in Harlem before he sold it off. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can tour it now for yourself.

Harris is best known for his work on screen from Doogie Howser M.D. to How I Met Your Mother and beyond, but as a Broadway star he will always be at home in NYC. He and his husband David Burtka moved to this Harlem home in 2013 along with their sons Harper and Gideon. Since then, they have reportedly worked with architect Jeffery Povero and interior designer Trace Lehnhoff to get this brownstone in exactly the shape they've always wanted. It went up for sale with an original asking price of $7.325 million and has now sold for $7.1 million.

This is a townhouse with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and lots of wide-open spaces. The ceilings are enormous at 12 feet high, and there is a surprising amount of private outdoor space as well considering the confines of the city. Scroll on to take a tour of the house and wonder why on earth Harris and Burtka would ever want to move out.