Tour Neil Patrick Harris's $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris just sold his home in New York City, and you won't believe how much space he had stashed away there. Harris did a lot of work on this 8,000-square-foot residence right on 5th Avenue in Harlem before he sold it off. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can tour it now for yourself.
Harris is best known for his work on screen from Doogie Howser M.D. to How I Met Your Mother and beyond, but as a Broadway star he will always be at home in NYC. He and his husband David Burtka moved to this Harlem home in 2013 along with their sons Harper and Gideon. Since then, they have reportedly worked with architect Jeffery Povero and interior designer Trace Lehnhoff to get this brownstone in exactly the shape they've always wanted. It went up for sale with an original asking price of $7.325 million and has now sold for $7.1 million.
This is a townhouse with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and lots of wide-open spaces. The ceilings are enormous at 12 feet high, and there is a surprising amount of private outdoor space as well considering the confines of the city. Scroll on to take a tour of the house and wonder why on earth Harris and Burtka would ever want to move out.
Entry
Upon entering the house you're greeted with a view of the classic woodwork included throughout.
Living Room
Harris and Burtka welcome guests to their home with a splash in this jaw-dropping living room. The space gets plenty of natural light at all hours of the day, but it has some modern fixtures for late-night entertaining as well.
Den
It's clear that Harris and Burtka are not completely sold on the minimalist trend so many other stars are sticking to these days. Their den is a massive room, but it's stuffed full of meaningful treasures and makes full use of its vertical space.
Primary Bedroom
The primary bedroom features a gas fireplace for extra warmth when it's needed on cold NYC nights. However, it also opens up onto its own private terrace for hot days when you can't be crammed inside anymore.
Bathroom
Obviously, no expense was spared on this main bathroom with two vanities and a massive waterfall shower. It reportedly features the same Nero Marquina marble throughout.
Kitchen
Some fans may not know that Burtka is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained professional chef in addition to an actor. Accordingly, his kitchen is outfitted with a farmhouse sink, a Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, two six-burner Wolf ranges and plenty of extra storage space besides.
Bar
While they are raising two young boys, Harris and Burtka are clearly still set up to entertain guests. Their at-home bar was reportedly salvaged from an old hotel.
Home Theater
For a serious movie night, the home theater has all the trappings of a night out at the cinema. It's set up to seat ten people as-is, but could obviously be expanded at need.
Outdoors
Finally, Harris and Burtka's home has a roof deck with a built in grill as well as wood pergola shades to get out of the sun. There is even a jacuzzi to enjoy the city views in style. To get out here, you actually need to press a secret button chosen by Harris in his top-floor home office. There's no telling what this eccentric duo is up to in their next home.