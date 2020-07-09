Tori Spelling Rocks Floral Bikini for Poolside Photo Shoot

Tori Spelling hit the pool this week for a photo shoot, showing off her figure as she opted for some unusually fancy beach attire. Photos shared by the Daily Mail show the mom of five in a white bikini patterned with red and orange flowers, which she covered with black netted pants and later, a matching top that still allowed her suit to show through. She also wore a pair of gold wooden heeled sandals, a gold bracelet and gold rings, finishing her look with red lipstick that matched the flowers on her suit. The shoot saw Spelling casually walking down a backyard path before picking up rafts and towels at the pool.

Spelling recently opened up to PEOPLE about her figure, sharing that she has only had two plastic surgeries done in her life, despite media reports to the contrary.

“The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing,” she said. “I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that’s it. I’m constantly reading that I’ve done more.”

“People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17,” the mom of five added. “I remember my dad [producer Aaron Spelling] saying, ‘Don’t worry. It will go away next week.’ But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!”

Along with growing up as Aaron Spelling’s daughter, Spelling also grew up as a teen star after securing a role on Beverly Hills, 90210, two things that kept her in the public eye for the majority of her life.

“I always felt so misunderstood,” Spelling admitted. “I was either Aaron Spelling’s daughter or I was Donna Martin. I was nobody else. And it was really hard for me to get past that. And I became a people pleaser because if I didn’t smile it was like, ‘Oh the producer’s rich daughter, she’s a b—.’ For me doing reality [shows], I could show people, ‘I’m just like you!’ I always thought if people could meet me, we’d be friends.”

The 46-year-old and husband Dean McDermott starred in their reality show, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, which ran from 2007-2012. The family and their kids were also chronicled for the short series Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever, with eight episodes airing in 2014.

