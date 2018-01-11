Tonya Harding on Life After Scandal: ‘Maybe Getting a Do-Over’

Tonya Harding is opening up about her life after the scandal that inspired I, Tonya and says that maybe now it’s time for a do-over.

“I had my son at 40, so the first half of my life I’m actually maybe getting a do-over, so that’s why I’m here,” Harding said in a clip from a two-hour ABC News interview set to air Thursday night.

Now 47, Harding is remarried and has a young child. According to a profile published Wednesday in the New York Times, she met husband Joe Price by chance at a local restaurant in Washington in 2010.

Of first seeing Price up on the restaurant’s karaoke stage eight years ago, Harding recalled, “I’m going, ‘Damn, he’s got beautiful eyes.’ I mean the eyes are the center to your soul, okay? You might have a nice butt, but I want to see the eyes.”

She proposed to him after a few weeks and was pregnant with their son, Gordon, almost immediately, according to the Times — and officially, she goes by Tonya Price.

Harding and Price’s son Gordon, Harding told Inside Edition, is “the most wonderful thing in the world” and she “couldn’t imagine my world without him.”

Harding’s home life now is a stark contrast to her scandal-plagued years in the ’90s, after an attack on her figure skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan, ultimately resulted in her lifetime ban from American amateur skating.

Harding has long disputed how much she really knew about the assault on Kerrigan, which was organized by Harding’s first ex-husband and others, though she pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder the prosecution.

A U.S. Figure Skating investigation found she “had prior knowledge [of the attack] and was involved prior to the incident,” which she denied.

In another clip from Thursday night’s ABC interview, Harding said she “knew that something was up” before Kerrigan was clubbed in the leg in January 1994, forcing her to briefly withdraw from competition.

Asked if she said to go through with the plot, Harding said “no,” and she was not charged in connection with committing the attack itself. But she told ABC she did “overhear” the assailants talking about how “maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team.”

“I go, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ ” Harding said, noting that she “absolutely” believes she was “a pawn.”

Harding’s “do-over” statements come after Kerrigan told The Boston Globe that she has “nothing to say” about I, Tonya, the buzzy biopic that depicts Harding’s life and the events that led up to the infamous 1994 kneecapping that nearly ended Kerrigan’s career.

Following Harding’s appearance at the Golden Globes alongside Margot Robbie, who portrays the disgraced former figure skater in the movie Kerrigan is finally commenting on the movie.

“I really have nothing to say about it. I haven’t seen anything. I haven’t watched anything,” Kerring told the Boston Globe. “I’ve been busy. I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn’t watch the Golden Globes. I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life.”

“At this point, it’s so much easier and better to just be…it’s not really part of my life,” Kerrigan continued. “As you say, I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it. It is weird, that’s for sure. A bizarre thing. The whole thing was crazy, being that it’s a story. I mean, come on.”