Tony Dow Has Now Died: 'Leave it to Beaver' Star's Death Confirmed by Son on Wednesday

Actor Tony Dow passed away on Wednesday, July 27, his family has confirmed. The Leave It to Beaver star was 77 years old and was battling cancer. The news comes one day after Dow was reported dead prematurely.

Dow's friends and family have been keeping fans updated on his condition via Facebook during this difficult time, and on Tuesday, they incorrectly posted that he had passed away. It wasn't true at the time, but on Wednesday the news of his death was confirmed. His official Facebook page reads: "We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony's son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man."

Dear Family, Friends, & Fans We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier... Posted by Tony Dow on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Christopher added a statement of his own, reading: "Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: 'Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I've never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.'"

Dow announced that he was suffering from liver cancer back in May, although he had reportedly been diagnosed with the illness years beforehand. He was best known for playing the older brother Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, but in later life he also found great success as a sculptor. He was well-regarded by colleagues throughout his life, including his co-star Jerry Mathers.

"He was not only my brother on TV, but in many ways in life as well," Mathers wrote on Facebook. "Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won't be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, that it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with for 65 years."

According to a report by TMZ, Tuesday's confusion boiled down to a case of miscommunication. Sources close to the family explained that Dow has been in hospice care, and that something his wife Lauren said to a friend gave them the impression that he had passed away. This news spread quickly and reached news outlets before it could be corrected.

Dow is survived by Lauren and Christopher. So far, no plans for a public memorial service have been announced.