Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.

"She (Lauren) is understandably distraught and grief-stricken about what's been going on with Tony's health battle these past months," Pennacchio says. "He's been in hospice care at their home, and based on some health issues overnight, Lauren inferred that Tony had passed away to some people close to her and the word quickly spread. Lauren admits she's been 'a little fuzzy' these days—understandable.

"She told me she now feels 'foolish' about what has transpired since his death has been reported around the world. She also told me, through her pain, 'it is of my own doing.' I told her we know it's been a very stressful time and people understand overwhelming grief. Lauren says she 'loves and adores' her husband of 42 years with all of her heart. While she did say he passed, she now understands the miscommunication and is sorry for causing a commotion in this challenging time."

The original Facebook announcement, which has now been deleted, falsely stated, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," the statement read. "Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony."

"And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all," the statement continued. "We will miss you."

Dow is best known for playing Wally Cleaver on Leave It To Beaver – one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. He filled the role of big brother, as Wally was the elder sibling to the titular Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver played by Jerry Mathers. He set the tone for generations of family depictions where older brothers were shown to be competitive yet protective.

In his personal life, Dow had many interests outside of acting. He was a Junior Olympics diving champion before being cast on TV, with hopes of competing in swimming and diving at the highest levels. In recent years, he has become interested in sculpture as an art form and found great success selling his work.

Dow's Facebook posts have recently featured other third-person posts about his cancer treatment. Last week, the page's operators wrote: "Tony has been in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments. He and [wife] Lauren have been trying to maintain a positive spirit, though at times this proves difficult. The outpouring of love and concern from all of you certainly helps to ease this, and for that we thank you. We will post again when there is more to report. Until then, keep the good thoughts coming."