Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum Break Silence Over ‘Smallville’ Co-Star Allison Mack’s Involvement With NXIVM Sex Cult Case

Allison Mack’s Smallville co-stars are speaking out about the actress’ involvement in an alleged cult accused of grooming followers into sex slaves. The actress pleaded guilty in April to federal racketeering charges for her role in the group, known as NXIVM, as a leader in DOS — touted as a women’s empowerment sorority.

On Wednesday, leader Keith Raniere, accused of sexually exploiting members and branding them with his initials near their genitals, was convicted of seven felonies in a New York federal court. The following day, Smallville actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum discussed the case on Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You. Both said they were caught off guard by Mack’s involvement in NXIVM.

“I didn’t know anything about it. … I was very surprised to read anything about it,” Welling said. “It sounds very bizarre. Allison was always a nice person around me.”

Welling, who played Mack’s good friend, Clark Kent, on Smallville, added how “it’s also funny that people think that we would know, or that we would have some perspective on it.”

Now that some time has passed… and we’ve all had some time to digest some of the recent allegations… Hear what Tom Welling and I have to think about the Allison Mack NXIVM situation.

Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on Smallville, said he wasn’t very close with Mack on the CW show’s set. He added that he never believed she’d be capable of such atrocities.

“And now, things have added up and … you’re sort of in the middle where you’re like, ‘Hey, I’ll always have love for Allison, but did this really happen?’” he explained. “I don’t know what to say, other than if it’s true, it’s a tragedy.”

The 46-year-old actor went on to say he believed Mack was “part of, like, a self-help thing.” It’s unclear if he was referring to NXIVM.

“I remember one time, maybe it was Allison who asked me or something and she was just like, ‘Hey, you should try coming to it,’ and I was like, ‘No. I don’t know. It’s not for me,’” Rosenbaum recalled. “We’re all figuring out what the deal is.”

Per USA Today, Mack is due back in court of sentencing in September. She’s facing as much as 20 years in prison for each charge against her.

In court in April, Mack apologized with tears in her eyes to the women whom prosecutors said were exploited by Raniere.

“I know I can and will be a better person,” she said.

Mack’s guilty plea means she will avoid being forced to go to trial with Raniere and other members of NXIVM, including Clare Bronfman and Kathy Russell. They each pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors allege that NXIVM formed a secret group of women branded with Raniere’s initials and forced them to have sexual relations with him. Defense attorneys for Raniere were adamant that any such relationship with Raniere and his victims, which include an unidentified actress and other women, was consensual.

Mack admitted during her court appearance that she obtained compromising information and photos of two different women, called “collateral,” which she threatened to make public if they did not perform “so-called acts of love” for Raniere.