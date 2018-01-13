Tom Arnold Says He ‘Believes’ Eliza Dushku

Comedian Tom Arnold, who co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis and Eliza Dushku in True Lies, took to Twitter Saturday to defend Dushku after she accused the film’s stunt coordinator of sexual molestation.

Dushku was 12 years old during the production of the James Cameron film, which hit theaters in 1994. She took to Facebook to accuse stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of sexually molesting her at a Miami hotel. At the time, she only told her parents, an older brother and two adult friends.

Arnold first tweeted that he is “so proud” of Dushku for telling her story.

“[Eliza Dushku] was a wonderful child and is an amazing woman,” Arnold wrote. “I [love] her. This makes me very angry [and] breaks my heart but I AM SO PROUD OF HER.”

@elizadushku was a wonderful child and is an amazing woman. I ❤️ her. This makes me very angry & breaks my heart but I AM SO PROUD OF HER. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/INERQ3OwQM — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 13, 2018

He also included the hashtags #MeToo and #TimesUp, referring to the new initiative set up by women in Hollywood to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

Arnold later interacted with fans and critics, including one who accused True Lies of sexualizing Dushku.

“Nice statement, although we always thought it was creepy that his character in the movie says of Eliza’s character, ‘She’s probably stealing the money for an abortion,’” Twitter user @Msjuliedarling wrote. “So the movie itself sexualized a 12-year old who was also molested by a crew member.”

“We saved America from getting blown up by a terrorists nuclear bomb and that’s the dumb line you remember?” Arnold replied. He included the hashtag #WomenCantLiveWithEmCantKillEm, a reference to one of his lines in the movie.

We saved America from getting blown up by a terrorists nuclear bomb and that’s the dumb line you remember? #WomenCantLiveWithEmCantKillEm https://t.co/T1guuLzI0A — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 13, 2018

Another fan thanked Arnold for believing Dushku. “Of course I believe [Eliza Dushku],” he wrote, adding three heart emojis and three fist emojis.

Arnold also said Dushku was a “fun kid to tease” on the set.

We did 15 takes of that scene & I did a different line every time. Eliza was a fun kid to tease. https://t.co/0lAj3YxFYU — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 13, 2018

“I am grateful to the women and men who have gone before me in recent months,” the Bull actress wrote. “The ever-growing list of sexual abuse and harassment victims who have spoken out with their truths have finally given me the ability to speak out. It has been indescribably exhausting, bottling this up inside me for all of these years.”

Kramer, who recently worked on Blade Runner 2049 and Westworld, has denied Dushku’s claims.

