Eliza Dushku Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Peter Palandjian

Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Eliza Dushku revealed that she and her husband Peter Palandijan are expecting their second child together. The two are also parents to Philip "Bourne" Dushku Palandjin, 16 months. Dushku, 40, and Palandjian, 57, married in 2018. Dushku is best known for starring in Bring It On, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and playing Faith in Buffy and Angel.

"Mama x 2... [Palandjian] & B~ how I love you!!" Dushku wrote on Instagram Saturday. She included a selfie showing off her baby bump, as well as a photo of Philip wearing a shirt reading, "Can you dig it? I'm going to be a big brother." The actress also included a photo of red flowers. Hundreds of her followers congratulated her on the news. Her Bring It On co-star Gabrielle Union posted several red heart emojis in her comment, reports E! News. "Another l'il DuckShoot! The world needs more of you, E!" Jay and Silent Bob Director Kevin Smith wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku)

Philip was born in August 2019. "Our beautiful baby boy arrived in Beantown!" Dushku wrote at the time. "Philip 'Bourne' Dushku Palandjin (*we will call him #Bourne! As in the town in Cape Cod vs 'Jason') rolled up and out this past Saturday night to the warmest welcome of his already madly in love w his parents (good god, I love my husband!), fam & friends." Dushku was born in Watertown, Massachusetts, while Palandjian was born in Boston.

Dushku's baby announcement was her first Instagram post since Feb. 11, when she responded to Charisma Carpenter's misconduct allegations against Buffy creator Joss Whedon. Dushku praised Carpenter for speaking out. "My heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long," Dushku wrote. "Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it."

"Profound healing can only come from naming and disclosing what actually happened, the necessary first step (once someone's ready) to freeing ourselves from our secrets, untold truths which have kept us isolated, ashamed, and held hostage," Dushku later wrote. "Neglecting to 'name' the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic in the entertainment industry (and for that matter society in general), enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems."

The True Lies star has been acting in movies and television since the early 1990s. She starred as Faith in 20 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and made appearances in the spin-off Angel. She starred in Whedon's Dollhouse, which ran from 2009 to 2010. Her other recent credits include Bull, Banshee, Jane Wants a Boyfriend and Eloise. In 2015, she produced the documentary Dear Albania, which chronicled her trip to Albania with her brother, director Nate Dushku.