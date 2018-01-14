Eliza Dushku’s Molestation Claim Corroborated by On-Set Legal Guardian

Eliza Dushku claimed on Saturday that she was molested by a stunt coordinator on the set of True Lies when she was just 12 years old, and now her on-set legal guardian has come forward to corroborate the story.

Dushku’s mother, Judith, was unable to accompany her daughter to the filming of True Lies because of her job as a political science professor. Instead, the young actress was assigned Sue Booth-Forbes, who watched out for her on the action movie set.

“Eliza Dushku is telling the truth,” Booth-Forbes said in a statement to Deadline. She said that she reported the actions of stunt coordinator Joel Kramer, but nothing ever came of it. “I was met with blank stares and had the sense that I wasn’t telling that person anything they didn’t already know,” she said.

Booth-Forbes also said that she spent her three weeks on set trying desperately to keep Kramer away from Dushku, but claims the set was ruled by “misogyny.”

Booth-Forbes also recalls accompanying the 12-year-old actress to the hospital, after an accident on set caused several broken ribs. The broken ribs are a contentious part of Dushku’s claim — in her post, she wrote that the accident occurred shortly after the assault. In his response, Kramer said the actress was only a “little bruised.”

Booth-Forbes applauded her former charge for speaking up on such a painful topic and tackling her trauma head-on.

“May Eliza be believed and supported and may her courage in telling her truth make a contribution to the sea change that is in progress,” Booth-Forbes said. She also shared her personal fears about coming forward with such a story, saying that she dreaded the consequences exposing “unscrupulous, powerful, narcissistic, men without boundaries” might have on her business and her career.

“I also look back wishing I had done more,” she said, “but forgiving myself a bit because there was really nothing I could do given the power structure of the movie industry. Everyone one involved has to turn a blind eye to such things in order to keep their jobs and not get in the way of the movie being made. Lord have mercy if something stopped the moneymaking wheels from turning.”

“But this time I am refusing to allow myself to be intimidated,” Booth-Forbes went on. “Joel Kramer did what Eliza said he did. He is a pedophile, and he must face the consequences.”