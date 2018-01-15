Agent Drops Stunt Coordinator Following Claims He Molested Eliza Dushku

True Lies stunt coordinator Joel Kramer, who Eliza Dushku accused of molesting her when she was 12 years old, was dropped by his agent on Sunday.

Worldwide Production Agency president Richard Caleel confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the agency no longer represents Kramer.

“WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported,” Caleel told THR. “Such behavior is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients.”

On Saturday, Dushku wrote a lengthy Facebook post, claiming she was molested by Kramer in a Miami hotel room while they were working on True Lies.

“When I was 12 years old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” the Bull actress wrote. “Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.”

Dushku’s on-set legal guardian, Sue Booth-Forbes, corroborated the story in a statement on Sunday.

“Eliza Dushku is telling the truth,” Booth-Forbes told Deadline. “I was her legal guardian and took seriously my need to have her in my sight at all times, which was often difficult to do. I was on the True Lies set for 3 weeks and reported Joel Kramer’s inappropriate sexual behavior towards 12-year-old Eliza to a person in authority. I was met with blank stares and had the sense that I wasn’t telling that person anything they didn’t already know.”

True Lies star Jamie Lee Curtis also said in an essay that Dushku privately shared her story with her a few years ago.

“I was shocked and saddened then and still am today,” she wrote in the HuffPost.

Tom Arnold, who also appeared in the film, tweeted that he is “so proud” of Dushku and believes her.

Director James Cameron said he did not know about Dushku’s allegations until Saturday. Had he known about it, “there would have been no mercy,” he said.

Kramer has denied the allegations. In 2017, Kramer worked on Blade Runner 2049 and an episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Photo credit: CBS