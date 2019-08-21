Todd Chrisley Posts About ‘Time to Fight’ and Social Media Weighs In

Todd Chrisley has shared an Instagram post about it being “time to fight,” and social media users are weighing in. In the post Chrisley shared, an image of a monkey in a suit with a gun is shown, along with the caption, “When it’s time to fight, you fight like you’re the third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s Ark… and brother, it’s startin’ to rain.” The post has been met with significant support from Chrisley’s followers, with one commenting, “Hang in there, you’re doing good. Haters everywhere. You got God and great family on your side.”

“Take God with you always and become humble.. And fight like you know your kingdom of God, has your back,” another person said.

“God will get you guys through this and it will be your biggest and best testimony keep the faith and keep fighting,” someone else said.

“Just hold on to your faith you and your family will overcome this tragic situation,” someone else offered.

“Amen! You will and always have had my utmost respect. Lifting you, Julie and the family up in prayer,” one other user said. “He’s got you!”

Chrisley and his wife Julie recently surrendered to federal agents on tax evasion charges, bank fraud, and other money-related crimes. They have vehemently denied the accusations against them, claiming that a disgruntled former employee has been setting them up.

“Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it,” Chrisley wrote in a previous statement, adding, “Please don’t fall victim to false prophets, don’t give attention to the attention seekers, stay steady on your course, grieve the loss of ones you love that didn’t love you, pray for them even though they have wronged you, forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on.”

“We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn’t been cancelled,” Chrisley added, “God delivered much clarity yesterday as to those who set a net for us , so the Lord says ‘May the net your enemies cast for you be the same net they become snared in.’ “

“To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life, we love you with all of our hearts, the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming, God is good, we drop our hands and surrender to God and will let God do the rest, you can’t claim FAITH and still express FEAR,” he concluded the statement.

