Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.

The Chrisley Knows Best star announced his partnership with Beckett's in 2021. At the time, he confirmed that wife and daughter Savannah Chrisley would be joining him. The ambassador role required him to promote the company's line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails as part of their "sober curious" movement.

"As America's #1 Helicopter parent, my mission has been to find the perfect, sophisticated, non-alcoholic party cocktails for our family and friends of all generations – from Chase [Chrisley] and Savannah, even my Mother Nanny Faye," he said at the time of the announcement in a press release at the time. "When I couldn't find anything, I found the right partner in the Beckett's team. They knew exactly how to make magic happen without the hazards of alcohol and the bland, boring, socially awkward options of sugary sodas and waters. So now, when everyone gets home, they will have been socially responsible – ALL GOOD. And everyone's happy."

He recently spoke with fans online thanking them for their outpouring of support. Chrisley asked fans to turn to God and ask for support in a post. "Really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer. Our family, we're all doing as well as can be as expected during this and this storm that we're going through," he said, People Magazine reports.

He added that he and the family will "continue to hold our head up and move forward. That's kind of where we are with things right now."