TLC Star Jazz Jennings Reveals Gender Confirmation Surgery Complication

Jazz Jennings is opening up about complications following her gender confirmation surgery.

The reality star revealed in a new interview that she considers the procedure the final step to identifying as a woman.

As first reported by Us Weekly, the 18-year-old YouTube personality sat down with Nightline on Monday, Oct. 15 to talk about the surgery.

“There is nothing else after this,” Jennings said of the life-altering procedure. “I just get to be myself, be in the body that I’ve always wanted. And then I can live my life as just Jazz.”

“It was like a dream. It was,” she added. “This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can’t believe this is happening.”

During the interview, PEOPLE reports, the reality star also remembered a conversation she had with her mom about the subject at a young age.

“When I was 2 years old, I went up to my mom and asked her, ‘When is the good fairy going to come with her magic wand and change my penis into a vagina?’” she said.

Despite her dreams coming true, the procedure was not entirely smooth-sailing, with Jennings revealing a small complication.

“There was just an unfortunate event and setback were things did come apart. And there was a complication,” she said, without giving any specifics. “I had to come back in for another procedure, but it was just all part of the journey. The good thing though is that it was only cosmetic and external so it wasn’t too dramatic.”

Jennings went on to thank her “two incredible surgeons” for the success of the procedure, later going into detail about the struggle to find the right medical professionals “willing to perform the operation on me just ’cause I’m such a difficult case.”

The I Am Jazz star first announced her gender confirmation surgery back in June in a YouTube video.

“I am so looking forward to it,” Jennings added. “I’ve been ready for this my entire life. I’m going to have a vagina!”

At the end of the month, Jennings took to Instagram to share a post-surgery selfie, thanking fans for their support as she underwent the procedure.

The surgery will reportedly play a pivotal role in the upcoming season of her TLC reality series.

I Am Jazz returns for its fifth season on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. The season will reportedly involve her first prom, her 18th birthday and the final steps of her transition.