Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Sentenced for Driving Nearly 100 MPH

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren is headed back to driving school.

The Swedish model was busted back in February for driving 95 miles-per-hour on a highway in Delray Beach, Florida where the speed limit was 65 miles-per-hour.

Nordegren’s attorney entered a plea of no contest when she appeared in court last month, and she was hit with a $350 fine and a court order to attended a four-hour driving school course.

The Blast reports this isn’t the first time Nordegren has found herself in trouble for speeding, as she was busted in Florida going 57 miles-per-hour in a 35 mile-per-hour area.

Woods and Nordegren divorced back in 2010 after multiple affairs by Woods were made public. She left with $100 million in the settlement, and used half of the money for the ocean-side Florida mansion she bought in 2014. News broke in March that she was putting it on the market for $49.5 million.

Woods divorce and public downward spiral caused him to lose his status as the top professional golfer in the world back in 2010.

“I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated,” Woods admitted at the time. “What I did was not acceptable … I have a lot to atone for.”

Nordegren was recently quoted saying the relationship between the two has since improved as they both raise their two children, Sam and Charlie Woods.

Unfortunately for Woods, the ability to keep up a steady relationship hasn’t been easy. TMZ reported this week that his ex-girlfriend Kristin Smith is attempting to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she signed prior to their split last year.

“We’re told Smith believes Woods cheated on her in 2017 and that’s what ended their relationship,” TMZ reported. “To save himself from another embarrassing sex-fueled PR nightmare, we’re told Woods offered Smith money to sign an NDA, but it’s unclear if she ever accepted it.”

After several years of struggling with personal issues and nagging injuries, Woods played practice round at Augusta National for the first time since 2015 on Monday in preparation for the Masters Tournament, which starts on Thursday.

Fred Couples, 1992 Masters winner, practiced alongside Woods and gave rave reviews about his outing to ESPN afterwards.

“He’s doing well,” Couples said. “If you watched him play today, there’s not much of a back problem. He’s hitting it a long way, and it looks beautiful. Today wasn’t any different than it was 10 years ago when we played. It was pretty awesome.”

Woods has not won a golf major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.