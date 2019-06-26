Tiger Woods Dismissed From Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Tiger Woods has officially been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Nicholas Immesberger filed the lawsuit against a restaurant named after the pro golfer after he died in a car crash back in December.

According to ESPN’s Bob Harig, Woods was “voluntarily dismissed” on Monday by Immesberger’s estate; however, the restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, and Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is the general manager over the restaurant, are still considered defendants.

While Woods did invest in the Florida restaurant, he does not own it.

Immesberger was a bartender at the establishment and the suit was filed in May after he drank to the point of intoxication, crashed his car and later died. The 24-year-old was three times the legal alcohol limit and suffered from the “disease of alcoholism.”

The lawsuit — which was filed during the PGA Championship — stated that they “knew [Immesberger] was suffering from the disease of alcoholism,” and they no only “ignored” what he was suffering from but “fueled it” by letting him drink “to the point of severe intoxication.”

Woods’ attorney, Barry Postman, stated, “The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death. While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing.”

At the time of Immesbergers’ death, Woods said, “We’re all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just — we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”

Immesberger lost control of his car, sending it airborne after running into a grass area the night of Dec. 10. During the time of the wreck, he was not wearing his seatbelt according to Florida Highway Patrol. The accident happened about 16 miles north of the The Woods Jupiter around 6 p.m.

The pro golfer is currently on vacation with his family following the U.S. Open.

Wood’s family is about to expand because his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, is expecting her third child with boyfriend and former Miami Dolphins player, Jordan Cameron.

The couple who has been dating for over a year now, met through mutual friends in Florida.

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010 and share two children together, Charlie, 10, and Sam, 11.