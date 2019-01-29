‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Gives out Phone Number to Fans, Encourages Them to Text Him

Ashton Kutcher surprised everyone on Tuesday by tweeting a phone number where fans could reach him for “a real connection.”

The Ranch star wrote that he is looking more out of his community than social media is equipped to offer. He posted a phone number where he said anyone could reach him, admitting that he might not respond to everyone, but that he wanted to give fans his “unedited latest & greatest in the world.”

“I miss having a real connection w/ real people,” Kutcher tweeted. “My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world.”

Kutcher ended the tweet with “+1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my #.” He included a GIF of himself in a tuxedo, apparently speaking at an award show.

“You are the fabric of who we are, and we love you!” he said in the animated picture.

The move was shocking for a star of Kutcher’s magnitude. Whether or not this was actually Kutcher’s personal cell phone number is unclear, though it seemed to work just fine. When called, there are a few rings before Kutcher’s voice cuts in.

“Who leaves voice messages?” He asks. “Just text me!” The line then cuts out without giving a voicemail option.

Some fans posted screenshots to show the results they got when they texted the number. It appeared to be set up through a pre-arranged service allowing Kutcher to text fans, and for them to enter themselves into his contacts remotely. While a couple of automated messages went through at first, some other texts seemed authentic.

Meanwhile, many fans were pleased to see that Kutcher had a 319 area code, meaning his service was still based in his hometown of Iowa City. They applauded the actor for keeping it real with them and doing something to ground himself outside of Hollywood.

Still, many fans were not ready to trust Kutcher or the stunt. Some suggested that the number might be a prank associated with Punk’d, Kutcher’s hidden camera show on MTV in the early-2000s. Others guessed that adding their name to Kutcher’s list would simply get them automated promotional messages from time to time, rather than the “real connection” Kutcher was pushing. Another theory was that Kutcher himself had been hacked.

Whatever the case, only time will tell. For better or for worse, Kutcher’s phone number is now public information.