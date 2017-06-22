Teen Mom OG’s Matt Baier’s Lie Detector Results Are Unexpected

The fans of Teen Mom OG are reportedly going to be "shocked" by Matt Baier's lie detector results, according to Amber Portwood. The 27-year-old reality star explained that it was Baier's idea to take the test after being accused of infidelity, and Amber was in for a pleasant surprise after seeing the results.

"I wasn't against it because I guess I kind of felt like I wanted to know," Portwood said during an interview with Us Weekly. "I was happy with some of the results ... it clarified some things. I think people will actually be shocked with some of the results."

The MTV starlet explained that the lie detector results will silence the rumors that Baier cheated on her.

"Some of [the results] actually pleasantly surprised me and made me feel amazing and I think it [will make] a lot of people look really stupid that [have] always been talking s--t," she said.

Even though Amber was pleased to learn of some of the results of the lie detector test, she says that there are still unresolved issues with her 46-year-old former fiancé.

"It still doesn't change the other problems that we had in our relationship and things that happened in the past like lying," Portwood said. "So there's a lot that needs to be worked on there for us to even think [about being] together."

While Amber doesn't think that her beau hasn't physically cheated on her at this point, she does "believe he's made gestures [toward it.]"

"He hasn't been the best," Portwood said. "He's just met a person that doesn't deal with his s--t. But he's also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn't want to let go."

At this point, Amber is putting the ball in Matt's court to make everything right between them.

"At this point, I told him it's pretty much up to him to save this relationship," she said.

In an effort to further work through their problems, Matt Baier and Amber Portwood are reportedly going to join Marriage Boot Camp. They wouldn't be the first Teen Mom couple to join the show. In previous seasons, Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin appeared on the series as well as Amber's co-star Farrah Abraham, who was featured on the show with her parents, Debra and Michael, on the Family Edition.

Be sure to tune in for Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.