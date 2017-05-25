‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s Fiancé Matt Baier Tells All in Shocking New Memoir

Teen Mom fans everywhere probably think they have Amber Portwood‘s beau Matt Baier figured out, but he begs to differ.

In fact, he’s gone so far as to name his new tell-all memoir, You Have No F–king Idea: The Naked Truth About My Life.

Apart from posing nearly nude on the cover of the book, Baier strips down the truth about his relationship with Portwood, the tabloid fodder, and much more, E! News reports.

“After reading this book, my only hope is that, for once, you won’t think you know, but rather, you actually will know,” he writes.

Interestingly, Portwood penned the foreword for the book and backs up her man calling him “the best person I know.”

In the book, Baier details his struggle with addiction, though he insists he is not ashamed of being an addict.

“I’m proud of being sober, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t make mistakes,” he writes. In fact, when he first met Portwood, he wasn’t entirely clean, but she promptly flushed the pills she found on him down the toilet. “My love for Amber,” he writes, “is sober love.”

He also talks about his relationship with Portwood, saying she pursued him rather than the often-assumed other way around. Baier lays out how many kids he has, it may be five, from three different women, but he is paying for a sixth from a woman he slept with who he said flip-flops on whether or not he is the biological father.

And as for Baier’s feelings toward the father of Portwood’s daughter, Leah?

“Gary is, in my opinion, a good father,” Baier writes. “We are, in a way, family—with Leah being the tie that binds us all together. We’re going to be in each other’s lives for a very, very long time. I consider us friends.”

Baier’s memoir will be available on June 13.