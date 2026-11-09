Taylor Swift Steps out With Karlie Kloss Years After Alleged Fallout

Years after an alleged fallout, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss step out together to attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game on Nov. 8.

The once-close friends were spotted cheering on Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, while sitting with the pop star’s parents, Andrew and Scott Swift, in a suite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Swift and Kloss first became pals in 2013, and for a few years they were inseparable, taking trips together and going on other public outings.

The duo appeared together on the cover of Vogue in early 2015. That same year, Kloss appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video and appeared on stage for Swift’s 1989 World Tour.

However, things between the close friends slowed after Swift stepped away from the public spotlight in 2016. Rumors then began to circulate after Swift didn’t attend Kloss’ wedding to Joshua Kushner in 2018.

The following year, a source said the fallout began when Kloss invited friends to Swift’s Tribeca compound without asking first.

The insider noted that things between the close friends turned into “something crazy.”

“Taylor got upset over something crazy, and then she just alienated Karlie,” the source shared.

However, Kloss’ rep denied the rumors.

After seemingly mending the friendship, Kloss and Kushner were seen attending Swift and Kelce’s wedding on Jul. 3. Kloss talked about the big event during her Jul. 28 appearance on 3rd Hour of Today.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” she explained. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”