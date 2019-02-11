Taylor Swift Celebrates Joe Alwyn’s ‘The Favourite’ BAFTA Wins After Grammys Snub

Taylor Swift didn’t attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, as the pop star instead opted to attend afterparties for the BAFTA awards across the pond in London to support her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and his nominated film, The Favourite.

Swift had been rumored not to be attending the Grammys in favor of the BAFTAs, and the rumors were confirmed when she didn’t show up in Los Angeles but was instead spotted, via Twitter, sitting at a table with Alwyn at an event.

She also offered fans an update on her Sunday evening activities on Instagram, posting a shot of herself sitting on a bench and wearing a powder blue Stella McCartney gown with her hair pulled up into a romantic bun.

“AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards!!!” she wrote. “Bout to go give some high fives – thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss.”

The couple was spotted attending the BAFTAs: Vogue x Tiffany Fashion & Film afterparty at Annabel’s after the awards, with Alwyn holding his girlfriend’s hand as they made their way into the venue. Taylor covered her gown with a coordinating blue wrap coat and accessorized with Delfina Delettrez earrings and a ring.

Swift was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys for her 2017 effort Reputation, but ultimately lost out to Ariana Grande’s Sweetener.

The pop star and Alwyn have reportedly been dating since around early 2017, but the two have been extremely private about their relationship and have never walked a red carpet together. They have attended various events together, and Swift recently made an appearance at the Golden Globes to support Alwyn and The Favourite. She also presented an award at the ceremony and attended multiple afterparties.

The Favourite also earned multiple Oscar nominations, so it’s possible Swift will make another cameo at that awards ceremony later this month.

Swift is currently in London filming the big screen adaptation of Cats the musical, in which she will appear as Bombalurina. The film is based on the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who hinted at Swift’s role to Vulture last fall, saying that the star would be playing either Bombalurina, known for her flirtatiousness, or Demeter, who is a bit more shy.

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls,” Lloyd Webber said, though he noted at the time that he’s “not sure yet” which one.

“Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” he added. “We’ll see. I mean, I haven’t met her, so I’m looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work].”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury