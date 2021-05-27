Tawny Kitaen's Family Celebrates Her Life in Intimate Memorial Service

✖

This week, family and friends of Bachelor Party star Tawny Kitaen came together to celebrate her life following her death earlier this month. The service, held at the actress' ex-husband Chuck Finley's home in Newport Beach, California, came more than two weeks after Kitaen's passing at the age of 59, with roughly 100 close family and friends attending the celebration of life ceremony.

The memorial service was confirmed by Kitaan's brother, Jordan Kitean, who told TMZ it was held Monday. Those attending the service, including Kitean's two daughter she shared with Finley, received a program for the service paying tribute to Kitaen as a "loving mother, daughter, sister, friend, artist ... and now our angel." The program also listed Kitaen's date of birth, Aug. 5, 1961, as well as the date of her passing, May 7, 2021. The program featured the music video star’s image on the front, with one of her paintings on the back. During the service, her nephew, Leo, performed "Let It Be" on violin, and her friend, Victoria Shaw, sang an acapella version of "Never Alone." At this time, Kitaen has not been laid to rest. TMZ reports the actress was cremated and her family has not yet decided what they will do with her ashes.

Best known for starring in several heavy metal music videos during the 1980s, including Ratt's "Back for More" and the Whitesnake videos "Still Of the Night" and "Here I Go Again,” Kitaen died in early May at her home in Newport Beach. TMZ was first to report her passing, with her daughter's, Wynter and Raine, later confirming their mother's death in a statement to the outlet.

"We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom," the statement read. "We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."

At this time, Kitaen's cause of death has not been revealed, and her family is awaiting the results of an autopsy report. According to her brother, who spoke to TMZ earlier this month, police informed the family that there was nothing found at the scene suggesting drugs, pills or alcohol were a factor in her death. There were also no signs that Kitaen took her own life. Jordan instead believes his sister died of a broken heart. Less than a month prior to her death, their father also died. Jordan explained his sister and their father shared a deep connection, and he "believes the death was too much for Tawny's system to handle, especially because their dad's funeral was just days away when she died."