Sylvester Stallone ‘Worried’ About Conor McGregor Following Arrest: ‘This Is a Crossroad in His Life’

Sylvester Stallone is “worried” about Conor McGregor after the UFC champion was arrested last week in Miami.

“This is a crossroad in his life,” the UFC minority owner told TMZ over the weekend, referring to McGregor’s arrest and his recent loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If he can’t overcome his fear and beat this man, I think it’ll plague him for the rest of his life,” Stallone, 72, said.

He said that McGregor, 30, should use the obstacles he’s overcome in his life to fuel and epic comeback both in and outside of the octagon.

Stallone said McGregor should say to himself, “‘O.K., I’ve gone through a very rough time. I’ve been somewhat publicly humiliated. I’m at a crossroad in my life … I have to overcome an incredible opponent who seems invulnerable.’”

As for how to handle his recent legal trouble in Miami, the Rocky star told McGregor to “Keep smiling. You can’t critique a smile.”

As previously reported, McGregor was arrested on Monday, March 11 following an incident with a fan earlier in the day. He had left Fountainebleau Miami Beach hotel around 5 a.m. with a fan after the resort’s LIV nightclub closed, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. When the fan attempted to take a photo with the fighter, he became confrontational and “slapped” the fan’s phone out of his hand and then “stomped on the victim’s phone several times, damaging it.” He then reportedly picked up the phone, valued at $1,000, and walked away with it.

McGregor was arrested Monday night for the incident, which was caught on security cameras. Charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal mischief, which carry a $7,500 and $5,000 bond, respectively, he was released from jail after posting a $12,500 bond.

He took to Instagram to send a message to his fans, letting them know he’s working hard on correcting his issues with patience.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

In the photo, he’s walking in sweatpants and a form-fitting T shirt with a fake newspaper headline that reads, “‘When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.’ McGregor is back!”

Following the arrest, McGregor hit the Miami streets for a shirtless run late Monday night just after he was released from jail. He appeared to be blocking out his surroundings judging by his headphones and music.

McGregor’s Miami arrest marks the latest in a string of violence for the UFC fighter. Days before being taken into custody, he had completed an anger management course and five days of community service relate to an April 2018 incident involving a bus full of UFC fighters.