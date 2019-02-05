Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Sends Him Congratulatory Message After Win

Bridget Moynahan was among those congratulating her ex, Tom Brady, following his sixth Super Bowl win after Super Bowl LIII Sunday night.

Moynahan, 47, tweeted her praises to Brady, 41, and the rest of the New England Patriots, even voicing her support for wide receiver Julian Edelman as Most Valuable Player.

“Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots thinking @Edelman11 #MVP,” she wrote, tagging Edelman, the Patriots and Brady’s book exploring his method to success.

Although some fans wondered if Moynahan was shading Brady by supporting his teammate for MVP, even Brady agreed that the wide receiver should get the nomination in the particularly low-scoring game.

“He played the best game of the year,” Brady said after the game, ESPN reports. “He’s a fighter. I’m just so proud of him. He’s been an incredible player for this team.”

Moynahan dated Brady from 2004 to 2006 and discovered she was pregnant with his baby after their breakup. By the time the Blue Bloods star gave birth to her and the couple’s son, John, now 11, the quarterback had already started dating model Gisele Bundchen. He and Bundchen married in 2009 and share son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6.

Bündchen opened up in her memoirs last year about the shock of her boyfriend telling her his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” the 38-year-old model recalled in Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

While she admitted that Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time,” she added that the difficult chapter “brought about so much growth” in her life.

Following Brady’s and the Patriots’ win against the Los Angeles Rams, Bundchen and Brady celebrated on the field with Benjamin and Vivian.

“What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes to amaze me. We love you!” Bundchen later captioned photos of them together after the game.

Brady gushed over his family during his post-game interview with CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson, saying that while he has no plans to retire, he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and kids.

“I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just… I couldn’t do it without their support,” Brady said. “It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”