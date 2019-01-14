‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Responds to Critics of Her Latest Instagram

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown clapped back at her critics after she shared two photos of herself wearing a tight snakeskin mini dress and heels.

The 14-year-old Brown shared two out of focus photos of her walking down a staircase in the dress. “Write a caption,” she invited her fans.

However, some only used that invitation to criticize her. “Act your age for once,” one person wrote. Another wrote, “Don’t be in such a hurry to grow – enjoy being a kid cause it doesn’t last long.”

By Sunday though, her fans far outnumbered the critics, with many wondering how anyone could say anything negative about the photo. Even her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius, chimed in, writing, “Stunning.”

“I don’t see anything wrong with this I don’t know why she’s getting hate for it,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t see what the big deal is here. What a waste of energy you all are exerting on hating her,” another added.

According to PEOPLE, Brown responded to critics in an Instagram Story message that has since been deleted.

“ik everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” she wrote.

In another post, Brown added the quote, “If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.”

Brown has been the target of online harassment since she became a star as Eleven on Netflix‘s Stranger Things. She eventually deleted her Twitter page after her image was used in a homophobic meme.

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” Brown said in a video played during the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. “There should be no space in this world for bullying and I’m not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

Brown has already been nominated for two Emmys for her role on the hit sci-fi Netflix series and won three MTV Movie and TV Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of the ensemble cast. She plays Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which opens on May 31.

Stranger Things Season 3 hits Netflix on July 4.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images