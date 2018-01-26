Stormy Daniels to Sit Down With Jimmy Kimmel on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel will have an extra special guest after President Donald Trump’s first “State of the Union” address.

The ABC late show host took to Twitter Thursday night to announce that adult film star and erotic dancer Stormy Daniels will be paying a visit to his show Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, Jan. 30.

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

The broadcast will air on the same day the president is slated to give his first “State of the Union” address in front of Congress and the Senate.

According to Variety, Daniels has been at the center of a controversy since The Wall Street Journal reported in early January that a private attorney for Trump had paid Daniels $130,000 in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election to deny that she had an affair with the former real-estate mogul in 2006.

After The Wall Street Journal article, Mother Jones reportedly obtained emails from 2009 between political operatives who were at the time advising Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, on a possible political campaign. According to those emails, Daniels “claimed that her affair with Trump included an unusual act: spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine.”

In the emails, the operatives discussed campaign donor options Daniels had contact info for in her phone. Among names like Steve Hirsch, the founder of an adult entertainment company; Theresa Flynt, the daughter of Hustler’s Larry Flynt; Frazier Boyd, the owner of a strip club chain; and adult actress Jenna Jameson, was Trump’s name and phone number.

That email was sent to Andrea Dubé, a Democratic political consultant based in New Orleans. In response, Dubé expressed surprise that Daniels was friendly with Trump. “Donald Trump?” she wrote. “In her cell phone?”

“Yep,” the other consultant replied. “She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”

The unnamed campaign operative said that Daniels explained the spanking came during a series of sexual and romantic encounters with Trump and that it involved a copy of Forbes with Trump on the cover.

The actress reportedly has signed a non-disclosure agreement about the matter, so Kimmel will have to find creative ways to find answers to his questions, if they are related to her and Trump’s alleged relationship.