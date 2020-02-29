Steven Spielberg’s Adult Film Star Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela, has been arrested for domestic violence according to a report by Radar Online. She was in Nashville, Tennessee when the police took her in. According to an inmate report from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest occurred on Saturday morning at 6:33 a.m.

She was booked into Hill Detention Center. The report adds that she wasn’t eligible for release as she remains under suspicion for domestic violence. No further details have been revealed. Mikaela is currently engaged to Chuck Pankow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, adopted Mikaela when she was very young. She recently revealed on Feb.19 that she would be pursuing a career in the adult film industry — a decision that hasn’t been well received by her family, especially her father.

Mikaela first made the announcement about her career change to The Sun.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she said in the interview. “…”I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

She added that wasn’t happy “working day to day” in which she wasn’t feeling like she was making any contribution. She did explain that she would not do any sex scenes out of respect for her fiancé. “And the reason I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other,” she said.

After the news came out, a source to Page Six revealed that her parents aren’t exactly on board with it, although in her interview with The Sun, she noted her parents are “intrigued” at her new career path.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” said the source, who the site claims is a family friend. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

The news wasn’t the only thing concerning one of Spielberg’s children recently. His son, Sawyer, made his debut role in Honeydew. The film is in the horror genre and will premiere at the European Film Market in Berlin, Germany.