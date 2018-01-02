Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit Channels ‘Scandal’s’ Olivia Pope

Steve Harvey channeled America’s favorite fictional Chief of Staff when he chose his New Year’s Eve outfit.

Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018

Hosting Fox’s live New Year’s Eve telecast from New York City’s Time Square, the comedian became the brunt of a joke because of his outfit selection. Wearing a white, wide-brimmed hat and a white trench coat with an oversized collar, viewers couldn’t help but wonder if he was trying to be the next Olivia Pope from ABC’s hit TGIF drama Scandal.

While many agreed with the comparison, others couldn’t help but draw their own conclusions on who Harvey drew fashion inspiration from.

One person immediately saw a resemblance to Miss Piggy.

The OG pic.twitter.com/ZSirKT8Hwo — His Royal Highness, Max Awfuls III The Great (@MaxAwfuls) January 1, 2018

Another person thought he looked more like the bumbling detective Inspector Gadget.

Steve Harvey is dressed like Inspector Gadget and I can’t unsee it. #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/JeiWKU7l28 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2018

He also could have been channeling the Michelin Man.

Steve Harvey out here lookin like the Michelin Man #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/pNSUiMzWJ6 — Jay Lester (@JayLester7) January 1, 2018

One person even wondered if he was about to announce the next annual Hunger Games.

Steve Harvey out here looking like he’s about to announce the first ever hunger games pic.twitter.com/LQpbIExebl — Emanuel (@wiillums) January 1, 2018

While the 60-year-old gave plenty of laughs, he also drew a lot of criticism after three children sang for him, Harvey claiming that they “sang better than any white people I know.”