Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit Channels ‘Scandal’s’ Olivia Pope

Steve Harvey channeled America’s favorite fictional Chief of Staff when he chose his New Year’s Eve outfit.

Hosting Fox’s live New Year’s Eve telecast from New York City’s Time Square, the comedian became the brunt of a joke because of his outfit selection. Wearing a white, wide-brimmed hat and a white trench coat with an oversized collar, viewers couldn’t help but wonder if he was trying to be the next Olivia Pope from ABC’s hit TGIF drama Scandal.

While many agreed with the comparison, others couldn’t help but draw their own conclusions on who Harvey drew fashion inspiration from.

One person immediately saw a resemblance to Miss Piggy.

Another person thought he looked more like the bumbling detective Inspector Gadget.

He also could have been channeling the Michelin Man.

One person even wondered if he was about to announce the next annual Hunger Games.

While the 60-year-old gave plenty of laughs, he also drew a lot of criticism after three children sang for him, Harvey claiming that they “sang better than any white people I know.”

