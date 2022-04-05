'Star Wars' Actor Returns to Social Media 6 Years After Deleting Instagram

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley is back on social media, six years after she deleted her Instagram page. Ridley withdrew from Instagram in August 2016 after she faced backlash for showing support for gun violence victims. Ridley is best known for playing Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and recently cameoed in Judd Apatow's new Netflix movie The Bubble. Ridley's return to social media was met with a celebration from her fans.

Ridley, 29, published a photo of herself wearing a bathrobe and sipping tea. "Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I'm calling my 'Year of Yes.' (And that's the tea)," Ridley wrote. She also tagged stylists Kelly Cornwall and Dayaruci.

On Tuesday, Ridley shared photos from an app that put her inside famous paintings. "Trying to remember how to use this app," Ridley wrote. "Maybe it's a good thing I didn't have Insta during quarantine, or else I would have posted these. Oh, well, still posting them."

Ridley quit social media in August 2016 after she posted a message on Facebook and Instagram about the Teen Choice Awards' tribute to gun violence victims. "[As] I sat in the audience yesterday, tears were streaming down my face at the tribute to those that have been lost to gun violence," she wrote. "I didn't get a great picture of the incredible group that came on stage, but they were so brave. It was a true moment of togetherness. We must #stoptheviolence."