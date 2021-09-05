Stanley Tucci Reveals Surprising Cancer Diagnosis, Reveals Toll It Has Taken

✖

Stanley Tucci revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago during a recent interview with Vera magazine. The diagnosis was a hard pill for the Captain America actor to swallow as he lost his first wife to cancer in 2009 at the young age of 47. ComicBook.com was one of the many media outlets to report on the news from The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible," the 60-year-old said, adding how the diagnosis has greatly impacted his family. His treatment came in the form of "high-dose radiation and chemo" and was discovered after doctors found a large tumor at the base of his tongue, which was "too big to operate" on.

As a result, he had to use a feeding tube for six months. He also says he's been worried about how the lines would impact his family, including his children. He said he nearly missed his twins' high school graduation because of his sickness and adds that cancer has aged him. "The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins' high school graduation" he said. "[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."

Luckily the actor also added that he is in remission and is continuing his work. Tucci has a long list of credits, including The Hunger Games, Captain America: The First Avenger, Beauty and the Beast, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, and BoJack Horseman. He also hosts a food series on CNN, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, which was recently renewed for a second season. He will also appear in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which is due to be released in theaters on December 22, 2021.