'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ryan Hurst Hospitalized

Ryan Hurst, widely known for his role as Opie Winston on Sons of Anarchy, is on the mend after a hospitalization. The actor, 45, posted a photo of himself in a Cedars-Sinai Medical Center hospital bed on Thursday. It's unclear why exactly why Hurst, who also played Beta on The Walking Dead, was checked in, but he seems to be doing alright. In the image, he recreated the moment from Remember the Titans where his character, Gerry Bertier, celebrates the team's victory from a hospital bed.

"I'm Alive. It's just pain...it's not gonna hurt you," Hurst wrote in the post's caption. "Keep up...and you'll be kept up!" He then made note of his footwear, commenting, "Uggs all day!"

While Hurst hasn't explicitly said what's up with him, he did share a photo of himself on Wednesday that showed his right leg propped up. He also had a package of Icy Hot by his side. "it's Wednesday [and] we are in it together! Comment your favorite hype music! Ps.who wants to see a partnership with [IcyHot] and me? "

He was soon met with well wishes in the comments. Emilio Rivera, who starred as Marcus Álvarez on both Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., wrote, "Get well Soon Brother." One of his fans wrote, "Feel better soon! Glad we got to see you this past weekend at Horrorhound... Hope we all have you healing hugs." Another supporter added, "Glad you are alive!! You've got a lot of living left to do!!!!! Get well soon!!!!"

Hurst is on a hot streak of big projects over the last few years. Coming out of SoA, he's starred in Bates Motel, Outsiders, Bosch, S.W.A.T., The Mysterious Benedict Society and the aforementioned Walking Dead. He's also set to play the Norse god Thor in the upcoming PlayStation 4/5 video game God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to 2018's God of War revamp.