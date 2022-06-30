Sonny Barger, Hells Angels Founder and 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor, Dies at 83

Sonny Barger, a founder of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and an actor on Sons of Anarchy, has died at the age of 83. Over on Barger's official Facebook page, a message seemingly written by the outlaw himself was posted to fans and followers, revealing the sad news. "If you are reading this message, you'll know that I'm gone," the message stated. "I've asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing."

The post goes on to read, "I've lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I've had the privilege to be part of an amazing club. Although I've had a public persona for decades, I've mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends. Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor." The message was then signed, "Sonny, HAMCO," referring to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Barger — real name Ralph Hubert Barger — was a founding member of the Oakland, California chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, which he helped form in 1957, per Deadline.

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dies after cancer battle https://t.co/WSvEqHymNI pic.twitter.com/jbIFWj6w8v — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2022

Over the years he turned his attention toward more public life, writing several books and appearing in a number of films. One of the moves that Barger appeared in is Gimme Shelter, "a 1970 British-American documentary film directed by Albert and David Maysles and Charlotte Zwerin chronicling the last weeks of The Rolling Stones' 1969 US tour which culminated in the disastrous Altamont Free Concert." In 2010, Barger joined Sons of Anarchy, playing the recurring character Lenny "The Pimp" Janowitz.

In response to the Facebook post, many have come out to mourn Barger's death, with one follower commenting, "I just want to say that Sonny did more than our politicians ever did for our communities. I for one will never forget that. I used to polish those chrome tail pipes when I was a kid to earn a few bux for candy, school supplies, etc... kept me from going down a dark path. I know I wasn't the only kid on the block who you changed for the better."

The message continued, "That said, Rest in paradise Sonny. May your family be reminded of your compassion, your kindness, and taking youths under your wing to better this decaying world. I'll never forget the club helping old ladies carry groceries, jump starting people's cars, and the occasional cleaning of the streets to get rid of the riff raff. Thanks for the great memories!"