‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Shares Sexy Photo of Fiancee Ariana Grande in Lingerie

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and pop singer Ariana Grande have only been engaged for a couple of weeks, but his latest social media post reveals he’s having a hard time believing it’s all real.

Davidson posted a photo of Grande posing in white lingerie on Instagram, captioning it, “what the actual f—.”

The photo generated more than half a million likes by Friday. Grande responded in the comment section writing “[Oh my God],” and “I love you.”

Davidson responded with, “I love you more tho.”

While many fans of the couple enjoyed this interaction, comedic actor Seth Rogen thought it was getting a little ridiculous.

“Guys seriously,” Rogen wrote, to which Davidson responded “When [you’re] getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you’d act.”

The couple first started dating in late May after Davidson broke up with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David. Then less than two weeks later the duo were telling people publicly (first at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party) that Davidson had proposed.

“They’re a perfect fit,” a Us Weekly source said on June 11. “They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive. They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met.”

“They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love,” the insider continued.

Another source with the magazine said the two were planning on having a “very long” engagement.

Davidson, 24, officially confirmed the engagement on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

“I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick,” he told host Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s f—ing lit man, Jimmy,” he continued, mentioning the attention the relationship has been getting online. “It’s so funny when you’re down the street, and dudes, they’re like (tips hat). You ever see that Derek Jeter commercial and he’s retiring and everyone just tips their hat? Some dude came up to me and he was like, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.”

TMZ reported on Sunday that Davidson and David were originally “on a break” from their multi-year relationship in May, which was when he met Grande. The outlet reported David hold no grudge against Davidson or ill-will towards the new relationship.

The Staten Island native first joined Saturday Night Live during in 2014, becoming the youngest cast member ever at age 20. He’s also starred in multiple films including Trainwreck, Set It Up and Going Places.