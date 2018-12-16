‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Backs up Kanye West After Mental Health Confessions, Ariana Grande Spat

Pete Davidson posted a message of support for Kanye West on Saturday after the rapper got into an argument with his former fiance, Ariana Grande.

West spent Saturday morning addressing mental health on Twitter — a subject with which Davidson is very familiar. He also got into a heated exchange with Ariana Grande, claiming that the singer had used his Twitter meltdown to try and promote her new song on Thursday. On Saturday morning, Davidson weighed in with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”



Davidson has addressed West’s mental health and his commentary on medication in the past, though his previous remarks to a decidedly different turn. Back in September, after West held the SNL audience captive for a strange unscripted monologue, Davidson advised him to take his medication.

“I take them, they’re great,” he said. “Being mentally ill is no excuse to act like a jackass.”

On Saturday morning, West was tweeting about being off of his psychiatric medication, claiming that it was helping him to be more creative. At the same time, he was responding to a previous post by Ariana Grande, where she had mocked his social media feud with rapper Drake.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online [right now,] but Miley (Cyrus) and I [are] dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” she wrote on Thursday, “so if y’all could please [just] behave for like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm,” West responded on Saturday, “but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so [Ariana Grande] you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” he added later.

Grande seemed a little incensed by the implication that she needed to use West’s tweets to promote her song. However, she responded gently to the rapper, apparently concerned about his mental health as well.

“With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. Period,” she wrote. “I was making a comment [about] what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”