Simon Cowell’s Rep Gives Update After His ‘Bad Fall’

Simon Cowell was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a “bad fall” at his London home on Friday.

The America’s Got Talent judge was put in a neck brace and was taken to the hospital, Cowell’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cowell, 58, is going to remain at the hospital for testing, however, it is unclear which ones will be done. The former American Idol judge’s rep declined to comment on the severity of the fall, but it was described as a “bad fall.”

“It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep,” a source told The Sun. “He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.”

Before the fall occurred, Cowell was reportedly feeling under the weather. The Daily Mail previously has reported that his injuries are not “believed to be serious.”

At this time, it remains unclear if Cowell’s son, Eric, was home. His girlfriend, Lauren Silverman is currently en route from New York to London, PEOPLE reports.

There has been no timetable for Cowell’s release, but he is scheduled to film a live X Factor UK show on Saturday.