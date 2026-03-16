Sigourney Weaver Curses out Kate Hudson at Oscars During Presentation Bit

Sigourney Weaver took a trip back to her Aliens days for a hilarious Star Wars crossover moment with Kate Hudson at the 98th Academy Awards.

Weaver, who appears in the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, took to the stage alongside co-star Pedro Pascal to present the award for Best Production Design on Sunday, praising production designers for possessing “a special kind of movie magic that happens long before the cameras roll.”

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Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal present at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“It begins with a sketch, a texture, a doorway, and suddenly, an entire world exists,” she continued, as Pascal added, “Cities, palaces, entire galaxies.” Weaver then chimed in, “Sometimes even alien worlds that our characters live in.”

Referencing Weaver’s history in the Alien and Avatar franchises, Pascal noted that his co-presenter “had some experience with those,” to which she responded, “A little — the good, the bad and the downright adorable!”

The actress then blew a kiss to an audience member, who viewers soon saw was Grogu, popularly known as Baby Yoda, who was seated next to Kate Hudson.

“Get away from him, you b—h!” Weaver then scolded Hudson, referencing her character’s iconic Aliens quote from the 1986 movie. Pascal added, “Wow, good character recall,” joking, “I peed myself a little.”

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Pascal and Weaver went on to award Frankenstein‘s Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau the Best Production Design Oscar.

Fans of Aliens loved the callback moment, with one social media commenter writing that Weaver would “always be Ripley” to them. Another called the bit the “cutest moment of the night,” with a third joking, “I thought there was going to be another slap.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters on May 22, picks up in the Star Wars universe as “the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy.”

“As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu,” according to the film’s logline.