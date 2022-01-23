Sienna Mae Gomez Accused of Sexually Assaulting Netflix ‘Hype House’ Star Jack Wright

TikTok creator Jack Wright, who also featured in Netflix’s Hype House, accused his collaborator and fellow social media star Sienna Mae Gomez of sexual assault. Wright, 18, published a 17-minute video on YouTube on Jan. 20, outlining his allegations. Gomez, also 18, has denied the allegations in a statement released by her representatives and in a Medium post she wrote herself.

Wright listed four alleged incidents of assault in his video “What Sienna Mae Did to Me.” One of the alleged incidents happened during a Hawaii trip in May 2021 and was caught on video. “The Hawaii incident happened where I was passed out, unconscious almost like the whole night. She got on top of me, took advantage of me, groped me,” Wright claimed, reports the Daily Mail. He was “so glad” that his friends “pulled her off” of him. Lachlan Hannemann, one of Wright’s friends, claimed in his own video that he once pulled Gomez off Wright in a November 2020 incident when she tried to kiss Wright while he appeared to be incapacitated, reports Insider.

Gomez has responded to the video with a statement from her reps, and a statement on Medium. In her rep’s statement to NBC News, Gomez called Wright’s video a “reframing of their history” and “harmful and untrue.” “There has been no police investigation – not even a police report to our knowledge – no charges, no private lawsuit and no contact between Sienna and Jack or their respective legal teams in many months,” the statement continued.

Wright and Gomez were high school friends whose TikTok videos made them famous in 2020. Many of their videos showed them kissing and hugging, often with romantic music playing. However, Wright said their videos were staged. Gomez’s rep said their relationship was “consensual and cordial.” They were both minors when many of the videos were published.

“Unfortunately, Jack Wright continues his campaign to slander Sienna Mae Gomez with further false accusations,” Gomez’s representative told NBC News. “His latest falsehoods in the highly edited video show that once again Jack is making a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm not only Sienna’s reputation and livelihood but her as an individual human being as well.”

The abuse allegations against Gomez first surfaced in May 2021, when Wright’s friend Mason Rizzo shared a screenshot of a Notes page with allegations that Gomez sexually assaulted her collaborator and was verbally abusive, reports Insider. Wright retweeted Rizzo’s post at the time and claimed Rizzo’s allegations were true in the January 2022 video. On June 1, Gomez posted a video calling Rizzo’s allegations “unequivocally false.” In a second video on June 4, Gomez said she was the target of “multiple attempts to cancel me and slander my name.”

In his January 2022 video, Wright called Gomez’s June response “typical gaslighting” and insisted they only stayed friends because he thought she could change her behavior. Wright claimed Gomez would break into his house to grope him, to the point he thought this behavior was “normal.” He also claimed she once tried to straffle him on his bed while naked. She also allegedly tried to kiss him while he asked her to “stop” and “get off” him, he claimed.

Gomez denied the new allegations in the statement from her reps. “Jack’s false claims that Sienna at any point broke and entered his home or sexually assaulted him are accompanied by harmful innuendo which attempts to degrade her character even further than his falsehoods already do,” the statement read. In her Medium statement Saturday, Gomez shared her perspective on the relationship with Wright.

“Once again, Sienna vehemently denies these claims,” Gomez’s statement continued. “Moreover, she wants to publicly apologize to all victims of sexual assault for the manner in which Jack is attempting to use her for his own selfish reasons to exploit sympathy. Sienna has never wanted to engage in this narrative publicly or disrespect the insurmountable pain and trauma associated with credible claims of sexual assault and hopes they can be halted immediately to reduce further harm to sexual assault victim and survivor communities.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.