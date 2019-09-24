Sid Haig, ‘Devil’s Rejects’ Star and Horror Legend, Was in an Accident Prior to His Death

It was recently reported that Devil’s Rejects star and horror movie legend passed away at the age of 80, with new details emerging that he apparently had an accident prior to his death. According to the Daily Mail, Haig suffered some type of event at his home earlier this month, and it landed him in medical care. He was reportedly on the mend when things took a turn and he passed away.

In a post on Instagram, Haig’s wife shared the sad news of his passing, writing, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

Many soon began sending messages of sympathy to Haig’s family, with actress Rosario Dawson writing, “Oh! Dear Sid. You will be missed beloved. Grateful to have met and worked with you. What a talent and energy graced this earth. Blessings and love to your adored family.”

“I’m heartbroken. I’m very sorry to hear this, and I’m thinking for you and the rest of his family in this hard time,” another fan of the late actor commented.

Fans have also been taking to Twitter to express their sorrow over Haig’s death, as well as share tribute messages to his memory.

“Sid Haig spoke his mind, didn’t mince words and always seemed excited to work on the next project. Moreover, he was absolutely beloved by everyone who ever worked with or met him. A community role model in so many ways,” wrote Fangoria Editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr.

RIP #SidHaig. I had the pleasure and thrill of working with him on Halloween Wars. He was very kind and very, very funny. Sid made an indelible mark on the horror genre, and made devoted fans of us all. pic.twitter.com/sFnSYr2M6B — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) September 23, 2019

“Captain Spaulding is one of those rare characters who was iconic the second he stepped onto the screen. And that’s the kind of actor Sid Haig was. A legend across multiple generations and a man who spent the last many years hanging out with horror fans and making them smile,” added Bloody Disgusting boss John Squires.