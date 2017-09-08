‘Shiloh’ Star Blake Heron Dies at 35

Blake Heron, the actor who played young dog owner Marty Preston in the 1996 movie, Shiloh, has died at the age of 35, TMZ reports.

Police told the outlet that Heron’s girlfriend went to his home in Los Angeles Friday morning and found him dead.

Emergency services arrived and worked on the actor for 40 minutes as they attempted to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources told TMZ that Heron had been sick recently and several prescription drugs for the flu were found in his home.

Heron previously battled a heroin addiction and recently got out of rehab but no illegal drugs or alcohol were found in his home.

In addition to his starring role in the hit family film, Heron also had roles in movies like We Were Soldiers and 11:14. He was also in a documentary called A Thousand Junkies.