Sharon Osbourne Home for the Holidays After 2 Negative COVID-19 Tests

Sharon Osbourne is “home for the holidays” following her positive coronavirus diagnosis. Just a little more than a week after revealing she had tested positive and had to be hospitalized, The Talk co-host revealed Wednesday that her Christmas wish came true and she was out of self-isolation.

In a health update shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, Osbourne explained she finally “got the ok to go home after two negative test results.” The 68-year-old, who shared a photo of her homecoming featuring husband Ozzy Osbourne and their brood of pets, writing, “look at the joy waiting for me,” went on to express her gratitude for being able to spend the holidays with family. In the post, she said she was “so grateful to be home for the holidays” and gave her thanks to fans “for your love and support.” She ended the note with a wish, writing, “stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

The joyous homecoming was met with excited messages from Osbourne’s followers, who had quickly sent her well wishes after she had revealed her diagnosis. Among those celebrating her homecoming was Amanda Kloots, who, along with Elaine Welteroth, is soon replacing Marie Osmond and Eve on The Talk. Kloots, who also lost her husband Nick Cordero to the virus, wrote, “OH YAY!! Best news ever!!!” Other fans chimed in to the “great news,” with one person writing that they were “so glad u can go home. Merry Christmas to y’all.”

Osbourne had revealed earlier this month that she had been briefly hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. In a post shared back on Dec. 14, she revealed to her followers that she had tested positive. Following her hospitalization — which came amid a scheduled hiatus for The Talk — Osbourne said she was “recuperating at a location away from” her husband. Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s Disease and has struggled with other health issues, is considered at higher risk for severe COVID-19 complications. Following Osbourne’s coronavirus diagnosis, Ozzy tested negative.

It is unclear when or how Osbourne contracted the virus, though her Instagram post came just days after her The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she, too, had tested positive. Osbourne’s diagnosis also came three months after she quarantined after her son Jack Osbourne’s 3-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus.