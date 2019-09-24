‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Linda Charged in Fatal Boat Crash

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary‘s wife, Linda O’Leary, was charged in connection to the fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario in August, Toronto City News reports. Linda was reportedly driving O’Leary’s boat when it crashed into another boat and killed two passengers on board. The driver of the other boat has reportedly been charged as well.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged Linda, 56, with careless operation of a vessel, according to the news outlet, and 57-year-old Richard Ruh — the American driver of the other, larger boat — with failure to exhibit a navigation light.

Kevin O’Leary was not charged in the incident. Sources told TMZ that Linda is going to “vigorously fight the charge.” Linda is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29, according to the National Post.

During its investigation, the OPP reportedly obtained five videos from cameras trained on the lake, TMZ reports, with investigators concluding Linda was driving 17 mph at around 11:30 p.m., an unsafe speed at night, according to police.

O’Leary’s agent told TMZ: “Now that the authorities have concluded their thorough investigation, I have no further comment other than to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who lost loved ones in this awful tragedy. Our hearts go out to them.”

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, died at the scene of the collision. Susanne Brito, 48, of Uxbridge, Ontario, later died in the hospital. The three other people who were injured following the collision were later released from the hospital.

The navigation light caveat has proven to be a core detail of the case, as O’Leary claimed in a public statement following the collision that the boat his vessel crashed into did not have proper lighting that night. However, it was unclear if that was the case, as police did not comment on the detail.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene,” O’Leary said at the time. “I am fully co-operating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

“My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss,” he added.

After the initial news hit of the fatal crash, O’Leary reportedly hired prominent Canadian defense attorney Brian Greenspan, who previously represented Justin Bieber when the singer was accused of physically assaulting an Uber driver in 2013. The charges against Bieber were dropped.