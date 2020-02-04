Shannen Doherty Reveals Lawsuit Stemming From Woolsey Fires Amid Cancer Diagnosis

On Tuesday, Shannen Doherty revealed in an interview with ABC News that she is battling stage 4 cancer, explaining that she decided to share her diagnosis due to the fact that legal documents that mention her cancer will soon be made public as a result of a lawsuit.

Doherty is currently in a legal battle with State Farm while she sues the company over damage to her California home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. The 90210 actress claims she was forced to pay out of pocket for losses she believes should have been covered by her insurance policy. She also alleges that some of her claims have been unjustly denied.

“My house was severely damaged,” Doherty said. “You walked in the house and it just reeked of smoke. I tried, I communicated with my insurance company. I got passed around from claims adjuster to claims adjuster, so I ended up suing State Farm and the result has been one of the most horrific processes I have ever been through.”

“We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery,” State Farm said in a statement to ABC News. “We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe on this claim.”

State Farm claimed in court documents that they have paid nearly $1.1 million to clean and repair the plaintiff’s home and personal property and for temporary housing and furniture rental. They also stated that the “plaintiff nevertheless alleges she is entitled to additional benefits under her Homeowner’s Policy.”

Doherty shared that she hopes her lawsuit can inspire others.

“I want to make an impact,” she said “I can that impact through this lawsuit and by saying enough is enough with big business and corporations running the little person over. It’s not fair and I’m taking a stand for all of us. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me.”

The 48-year-old announced her battle with cancer nearly three years after announcing that she had gone into remission after her initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. The actress did not specify which disease she is currently fighting.

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” she said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard